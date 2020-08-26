Post office extended hours, reopenings updated

The Postal Service states that as of Monday 24, August, the Seven Mile Beach Post Office and Philatelic Bureau have reopened with timings as follows until further notice: Mondays – Thursdays 9am – 4pm and Fridays: 9am – 4:30pm.

Also, Airport, General, West Bay and Savannah Post Offices have been offering extended hours as follows sinceMonday, 17 August: Mondays – Thursdays 9am – 4pm and Fridays 9am – 4:30pm until further notice.

Cayman Brac re-openings planned for 24 August have been delayed given the current inclement weather there and the advice that people should stay home today. If the weather clears by tomorrow, those offices will reopen – if not, on Wednesday – as detailed below:

West End Post Office will extend open hours to Mondays – Thursdays 9am – 4pm and Fridays 9am – 4:30pm until further notice.

Spot Bay Post Office – reopens and resumes normal hours of Mondays – Thursdays 9am – 11:30am and 1:30pm – 3:00pm; Fridays 9am – 11:30am, 1:30pm – 3:30pm.

Creek Post Office – closed for repairs. Mail may be collected from Watering Place Post Office during their open hours.

Watering Place Post Office – reopens and resumes normal hours of Mondays – Thursdays 9am – 11:30am and 1:30pm – 3:00pm; Fridays 9am – 11:30am and 1:30pm – 3:30pm.

Stake Bay Post Office – reopens and resumes normal hours of Mondays – Fridays 8:30am – 4:30pm.

