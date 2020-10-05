Airport operations temporarily closed

As the Cayman Islands is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning due to the projected path of Tropical Storm Delta, Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on Grand Cayman and Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) on Cayman Brac have temporarily closed and ceased its operations effective at 3:00 pm Monday, 5 October, until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, 6 October.

For flight operation queries, please contact your airline directly for more information.

Category: Notice Board