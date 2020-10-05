Port Authority closure for Tropical Storm Delta

The Port Authority closed to the public at noon today in order to facilitate the necessary preparations to its infrastructure and equipment. We will remain closed to the public tomorrow and reopen at 1pm on Wednesday. We will resume berthing and discharging cargo vessels when the sea state is safe to resume such operations.

We wish to remind all vessel owners to secure their vessels, especially those along the western side of Grand Cayman. Boat owners who have vessels stored at Safehaven or other Marinas or anchored into the North Sound are asked to ensure that they add extra ropes and perhaps anchors to secure them.

The Port Authority wishes for everyone to safely weather this storm.

