Both airports fully operational

Owen Roberts International Airport and Charles Kirkconnell International Airport are back to being fully operational, After Hurricane Delta bypassed the Cayman Islands and an all clear was given, representatives from the Cayman Island Airports Authority’s Airport Operations, Facilities and Maintenance, Security and Safety, and the Cayman Islands Fire Service undertook an extensive inspection at both airport locations. No discrepancies were noted.

