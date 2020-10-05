CAL cargo operational adjustments due to TS Delta

Cayman Airways Cargo is advising customers of the following adjustments to its cargo operations due to the Cayman Islands being under a Tropical Storm Warning as Tropical Storm Delta approaches the Cayman area:

Monday, 5 October: The Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac Cargo Offices will close from 1:30 pm

Tuesday, 6 October:

All flight operations are suspended – freighter flight KX909 and KX908 are cancelled

Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac Cargo Offices will remain closed

Wednesday, 7 October (weather permitting):

Freighter operations will resume with flights KX2909 and KX2908 operating as scheduled

Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac Cargo Offices will reopen as scheduled

Cayman Airways Cargo is continuing to monitor the progression of Tropical Storm Delta, and will provide further updates for customers as necessary.

