HSA cancels out-patient clinics

Due to the approach of Tropical Storm Delta, the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) has cancelled all regularly scheduled out-patient clinics including health centres, general practice, specialist, physiotherapy, mental health, dental and eye clinics for Tuesday, 6 October.

Services including pharmacy, phlebotomy, radiology, COVID-19 testing clinic will also be closed. Patients will be contacted directly to reschedule appointments effected by these closures.

The Cayman Islands Main Pharmacy and Smith Road Centre Pharmacy will remain open until 7pm on Monday, 5 October, but will be closed on Tuesday 6 October.

Acute Care Clinic will be closing at 6pm, Monday 5 October and will be closed all day Tuesday.

Medical records will be closed as of Monday at 4pm.

A&E will still operate 24 hours but persons are reminded to stay home unless it is a true medical emergency.

SISTER ISLANDS

Walk-in clinics at Faith Hospital will be closed on Tuesday, 6 October. A&E will remain open for any emergencies.

Little Cayman Clinic will be open for emergencies ONLY.

The HSA will continue to update regarding any closures. All updates will also be available on www.hsa.ky. If you have questions regarding your appointment, please call 345-949-8600.

