DEH operational hours during TS Delta

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) wishes to inform the public of its revised hours at the George Town Landfill and its collection services due to TS Delta: As a courtesy to the public the George Town Landfill will remain open until 7pm today, 5 October, to accommodate the increased need for disposal at this time.

All other operations will close at 3pm today. DEH will resume their operations on Wednesday, 7 October, when it is safe for staff to return to work.

Category: Notice Board