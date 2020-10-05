CUC issues advice on preparations for TS Delta

CUC is presently monitoring the situation as it relates to Tropical Storm Delta and anticipates that there may be isolated interruptions to electricity service overnight due to the projected inclement weather associated with the storm. CUC will be prepared with extra Power Line Technicians, crews and Control Room Operators on standby to respond to customers’ calls.

To report power outages, call 945-1282 and to monitor the status of power outages, visit the Power Outage Map on CUC’s website. In the event of an electrical emergency, such as downed power lines and poles, customers are asked to stay as far away as possible and to call 911 immediately and Emergency Services will contact CUC.

Customers should also be prepared for possible extended interruptions to their electricity service overnight as expected high winds and inclement weather may prevent our crews from working safely at heights to conduct repairs.

In such cases, repairs and restoration would be carried out as soon as the winds abate.In the event electricity does go off for an extended period of time and customers decide to use generators, please follow all the safety guidelines for operating generators.

Never connect the output of the generator into the electrical breaker panel or household outlets, keep generators outdoors in open spaces, always plug your appliances directly into the generator and avoid overloading.

CUC encourages customers to replenish their stock of batteries, flashlights, battery lanterns and radios; and keep a ‘C’ type fire extinguisher in your home. Never attempt to extinguish an electrical fire with water.

Category: Notice Board