CAL makes operational changes due to TS Delta

As the Cayman Islands is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning due to the projected path of Tropical Storm Delta, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has made the following changes to its operations for Monday and Tuesday, October 5th & 6th, 2020:

Flights between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands on Monday October 5th have been retimed in order to get passengers to and from their destination earlier in the day. Affected passengers are being contacted directly by Cayman Airways agents as well as via email, but passengers are encouraged to call Cayman Airways if they have not yet received a flight update.

All Sister Islands flights scheduled for Tuesday October 6th have been canceled. Affected passengers will be contacted by Cayman Airways agents to make arrangements for alternate flights this week.

Miami repatriation flight KX3102 scheduled to depart Grand Cayman at 10am on Tuesday October 6th has been canceled. The flight will now operate on Wednesday October 7th departing Grand Cayman at 2:30pm, arriving in Miami at 5pm, with the return flight KX3103 departing Miami at 6:30pm and arriving on Grand Cayman at 7pm. Affected Miami passengers will be contacted directly by Cayman Airways agents.

Change fees are being waived for passengers with existing Sister Islands tickets who wish to voluntarily cancel their reservations for travel between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac or Little Cayman on October 5th or 6th, 2020.

Cayman Airways Ticket Offices on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will be closed from 1pm Monday October 5, 2020 and will resume regular hours on Wednesday October 7, 2020: 9am-3pm (closed on Saturdays) on Grand Cayman; and 9am – 5pm (closed on Saturdays) on Cayman Brac.

The CAL Reservations Call Center will operate normal hours: 7am – 7pm Monday to Friday; and 9am – 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Cayman Airways is continuing to monitor the progression of Tropical Storm Delta, and will provide further updates for the travelling public as needed.

For more information, customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free within the USA). They may also refer to the Hurricane Protection Policy on the Cayman Airways website: https://www.caymanairways.com/hurricane-protection-policy

Related

Category: Notice Board