Judicial Administration bulletin

On Monday, 5 October, Judicial Administration will be operating reduced hours from 9am to 1pm including the Summary Court and Grand Court. All jurors currently attending the ongoing Grand Court trial are to report to court on Monday as scheduled, however, the trial will adjourn at 1pm.

On Tuesday, 6 October 2020, Judicial Administration will be closed to the public. Limited services will be available via electronic filing through our department emails as some staff will be working remotely.

Court users who were summonsed to appear in court on Tuesday, 6 October, will be advised of their next court date by separate update.

