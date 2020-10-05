Customs and Border Control office closures

In preparation for the onset of Tropical Storm conditions later today, the Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) has announced that its Customer Service Counters and Customer Service Operations will close to the public at 12noon today.

During the suspension of Customer Service Operations, arrangements are in place to process and release perishable goods as well as medical supplies and equipment.

The following CBC sections will therefore close to the public at 12noon today :

Collections and Warehouse;

Courier;

Parcel Post;

Freight Security Initiative (FSI);

Seaport; and

Visa and Extensions.

CBC expects to resume normal operations by Wednesday morning, 7th October, at the latest.

The public is encouraged to pay close attention to further official updates by visiting www.gov.ky

