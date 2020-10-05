Health City Tropical Storm Delta bulletin

Ahead of tropical storm conditions anticipated to impact Grand Cayman beginning in the late afternoon of Monday (October 5) and continuing through Tuesday (October 6), Health City Cayman Islands will suspend all elective activities after 12:00 PM on Monday (October 5) including outpatient appointments, diagnostic services and elective surgeries until after the storm passes.

All emergency services will continue to be functional around the clock, and all emergency staff will remain on-call.

Patients with affected appointment times will be contacted by the hospital’s Patient Care team to reschedule.

Health City Cayman Islands urges everyone to be prepared, stay safe, and stay tuned to official sources to monitor the storm track and adhere to emergency announcements.

Health City Cayman Islands will issue further notices once the hospital resumes normal operations following the passage of TS Delta.

