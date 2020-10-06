MRCU holds spraying operations

The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) wishes to inform the public that the excessive rain and wind has forced spray operations to be put on hold until normal weather conditions return. At this time the MRCU hangar is in use by RCIPS in order to accommodate storage of their helicopter during the inclement weather.

The Unit also wishes to remind the community of post-storm mosquito breeding prevention methods such as draining any and all containers holding rain water.

