Schools to reopen Wednesday

Further to the ‘All Clear’ issued by the National Hazard Management Council today, The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands (MEYSAL) has announced the reopening of all schools and the return of its students to onsite lessons across all three islands.

The Department of Education Services’ (DES) Facilities Unit has commenced their site checks on all government schools and education offices. Teachers will be contacted by school leaders to unpack classrooms this afternoon in preparation of government schools reopening tomorrow at 8:30am.

All operations including transportation, janitorial, security and landscaping will return to normal. DES offices and the Cayman Brac Teachers Centre will also reopen for their normal opening hours 8:30am – 5:00pm.

Related

Category: Education, Notice Board