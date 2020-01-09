Cayman welcomes first baby of the decade

| 09/01/2020 | 0 Comments
  • Cayman News Service
    Aylin and Roberto Lopez and Baby Aelene with Dr Caudeiron
  • Cayman News Service
    Aylin and Roberto Lopez and Baby Aelene with HSA maternity staff

(CNS Local Life): Baby Aelene Lopez was born nearly two weeks early in 1 January, surprising everyone, especially parents Aylin and Roberto Lopez, when she became the first baby to be born in the Cayman Islands in this new decade.

Aelene was delivered at 5:36am on New Year’s day at the Cayman Islands Hospital, according to a release from the Health Services Authority.

“We didn’t want to know if we were having a girl or boy until the due date, which was originally January 14th, so we got two surprises,” said the proud new father.

Baby Aelene weighed 5 pounds 15.5 ounces and was delivered by obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Edward Caudeiron.

The maternity staff presented the Lopez family with a gift basket donated by opposition MLAs Alva Suckoo and Anthony Eden and a new stroller donated by NCI Cayman Islands.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid

Tags: , , ,

Category: Local News

You can comment anonymously. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«