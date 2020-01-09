Cayman welcomes first baby of the decade

Aylin and Roberto Lopez and Baby Aelene with Dr Caudeiron

Aylin and Roberto Lopez and Baby Aelene with HSA maternity staff

(CNS Local Life): Baby Aelene Lopez was born nearly two weeks early in 1 January, surprising everyone, especially parents Aylin and Roberto Lopez, when she became the first baby to be born in the Cayman Islands in this new decade.

Aelene was delivered at 5:36am on New Year’s day at the Cayman Islands Hospital, according to a release from the Health Services Authority.

“We didn’t want to know if we were having a girl or boy until the due date, which was originally January 14th, so we got two surprises,” said the proud new father.

Baby Aelene weighed 5 pounds 15.5 ounces and was delivered by obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Edward Caudeiron.

The maternity staff presented the Lopez family with a gift basket donated by opposition MLAs Alva Suckoo and Anthony Eden and a new stroller donated by NCI Cayman Islands.

