DVDL West Bay Closed Friday

| 10/01/2020 | 1 Comment

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) West Bay location will be closed today, Friday 10 January, for building maintenance but will re-open tomorrow, Saturday 11 January, 9:00am to 4:00pm. The DVDL’s Crewe Road and Breakers locations will be open today for business as usual.

Customers are reminded that they can renew their vehicle licence online via DVDL’s website at www.dvdl.gov.ky or through the e-services portal www.eservices.gov.ky.

Category: Notice Board

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anon says:
    14/01/2020 at 1:26 pm

    Anyone know if the drivers license phot machine is working in West Bay?

    Reply

You can comment anonymously. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX