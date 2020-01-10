DVDL West Bay Closed Friday

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) West Bay location will be closed today, Friday 10 January, for building maintenance but will re-open tomorrow, Saturday 11 January, 9:00am to 4:00pm. The DVDL’s Crewe Road and Breakers locations will be open today for business as usual.

Customers are reminded that they can renew their vehicle licence online via DVDL’s website at www.dvdl.gov.ky or through the e-services portal www.eservices.gov.ky.

