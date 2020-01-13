Christmas trees for Mulch

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has placed bins for the public to drop off Christmas trees, which will be collected and mulched in the landfill. The mulch will then be taken to the Cricket Grounds next to the Farmer’s Market in George Town for public collection on Saturday, 25 January, starting at 8am.

Locations to drop off trees:

Spotts Dock

The Cricket Grounds, George Town

The George Town Landfill 24 hour drop off site

For more information DEH can be reached at 949-6696 or by email at dehcustomerservice@gov.ky

