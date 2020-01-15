Overseas scholarship application deadline approaching

The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands (MEYSAL) invites all eligible Caymanians to submit applications for Overseas Scholarships for the 2020/2021 academic year before the application deadline on Friday, 31 January 2020.

“These scholarships provide an excellent opportunity for Caymanian students to pursue further education and gain recognised qualifications in their career of choice; therefore making them more prepared and competitive for the world of work,” said Manager of the Scholarship Secretariat Dr Shari Smith. “For 2019, we have issued a total of 193 new overseas scholarships to successful applicants. 140 of these scholarships were awarded to applicants pursuing their bachelor’s degree, and 53 students were awarded to those pursuing post-graduate degrees.”

The overseas scholarship for undergraduate degree awards a maximum of CI$20,000.00 per annum for up to four years per successful applicant, whereas the post-graduate award is up to $25,000 per annum.

The period of application opened on 15 November 2019.

Interested applicants are asked to apply and find more details about the application process here.

Category: Education, Notice Board, Scholarships