Footballer turned actor to speak at gala

Vinnie Jones

(CNS Local Life): Actor Vinnie Jones will be the guest speaker at this year’s Breast Cancer Foundation Gala, which will be held on Saturday, 3 October at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. The theme of this year’s Gala focuses on the important role of spousal and family support, as well as the impact battling cancer has not only on the individual but the entire family.

Janette Fitzgerald, chief administrator of the Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman, said, “Vinnie, whose wife Tanya Terry died of cancer in 2019, will bring a heartfelt point of view of the struggles of battling and ultimately losing the fight with cancer.”

Jones started his career as a professional soccer player playing for some of the UK’s most prominent teams, including Wimbledon, Leeds, Chelsea, Sheffield United, QPR and eventually, was the Captain of Wales.

In 1998 Jones was approached by up and coming director Guy Ritchie for a role in his hugely successful cockney caper movie, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He went on to star in hits such as Snatch, Gone in Sixty Seconds, Swordfish and X-Men 3: The Last Stand. He has appeared in over 45 movies, working with some of the film industry’s top producers and directors, including Mathew Vaughn, Jerry Bruckheimer, Brett Ratner, and Gary Lucchesi.

Jones has also appeared on television, including a recurring role on the hit show, Arrow, and in ABC’s series, Deception.

“Vinnie Jones will bring a unique perspective to this year’s Gala as he experienced first-hand the devastation of the disease that took the life of his wife, Tanya, to whom he was married for 25 years,” added Kim Lund, co-founder and board member of the Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Cayman as this year’s guest speaker at the Gala and share his very personal experience.”

The black tie (actually pink tie), event starts at 6:00pm with a champagne reception followed by a sumptuous three-course meal, wine included. If you are interested in tickets, they are CI$375 each per person and CI$3,750 for a table of ten. There are only a handful of tables remaining, but sponsorships are still available.

The Breast Cancer Foundation is looking for sponsors for the event, as well as donations for the auctions. If you are interested, please contact Janette Fitzgerald at info@breastcancerfoundation.ky or call 923-1135.

Category: Community, Fundraiser, Local News, Medical and Health