Swim Meet starts Friday

The annual Pete Ribbins Memorial Consolidated Water Meet takes place 17-19 January at the Lions Aquatic Centre. Hosted by the Stingray Swim Club, the three-day event features competition among swimmers ranging in age from the 6 & Under category to teenagers hoping to qualify for the Cayman Islands 2020 CARIFTA Swim Team.

Stingray Swim Club is proud to continue Pete Ribbins’ legacy of championing youth athletics and competition, and is grateful to Consolidated Water for continuing to sponsor the meet.

Well over 100 swimmers from Stingray Swim Club, Camana Bay Aquatic Club, Seven Mile Swimmers and other groups have signed up for the event. Admission is free to the public.

Meet sessions begin at 5.45pm Friday, 8.15am Saturday and 8.15am Sunday.

Category: Notice Board, Sports, Swimming