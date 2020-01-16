Coco Fest at Pedro St James

The Management and staff of Pedro St James invite the public to the fifth annual Coco Fest set for Saturday, 8 February, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at the Pedro St James National Historic Site, Pedro Castle Road, Savannah.

Coco Fest brings together local cooks, craftsmen, producers, and farmers through a shared love for the coconut, in a fun and interactive environment.

The event provides an avenue for local micro-businesses to showcase their coconut-inspired products to the community while allowing guests to indulge in an array of creative, cottage industry products which often cannot be purchased in stores.

Cultural demonstrations on the uses of coconut throughout Cayman’s history will be held on-site by local artisans.

Admission is only $5.00 per person while children under six are free. $1.00 for each entry fee benefits Meals on Wheels Cayman.

For information on the event email admin@pedrostjames.ky or call 947-3329.

