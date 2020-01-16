Roadworks â€“ Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout

The National Roads Authority wishes to advise the public that expansion of the Chrissie Tomlinson roundabout to three lanes started earlier this week. The aim of the roadwork, which is expected to last six weeks, is to assist westbound traffic flow from Rex Crighton Boulevard and Shamrock Road to merge smoothly onto Hurley Merren Boulevard. This is similar to improvements at the Red Bay roundabout.

The NRA will undertake the roadworks at low peak times in an effort to minimise disruptions to motorists. However, motorists may encounter some delays and are encouraged to proceed with caution.

Members of the public are asked to contact the NRA at 946 7780 or email nra@nra.ky with any questions or comments regarding this project. The Authority thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and looks forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.

Related

Category: Notice Board