Orthopaedic surgeon joins HSA team

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Allan Lawson to expand orthopaedic services at the HSA

(CNS Local Life): Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Allan Larsen, who has performed 25,000 knee arthroscopies and 40,000 procedures, has joined the staff of the Orthopaedics Department of the Health Services Authority (HSA). Dr Larsen treats all conditions of the hand, knee and ankle/foot, in addition to specialising in sports traumatology, the HSA said in a release.

Dr Larsen grew up in Denmark, where he obtained his medical degree and later his PhD in sports traumatology and tendon repair with growth factors at Aarhus University. After completing his fellowship training in traumatology and orthopaedics, Dr Larsen served as a senior consultant and head of cartilage transplantation and research in the sports traumatology department at Aalborg University Hospital from 2003-2007. He also opened two private hospitals specialising in knee and ankle/foot surgery and was head of the orthopaedic division in Norway for eight years.

Dr Pekko Kuusela, Head of the Orthopaedics Department, said that Dr Larsen brings a wealth of experience in hand, knee and ankle/foot. His expertise in sports traumatology is also a significant addition to the practice of orthopaedics on island.

“Dr Larsen joins the HSA partnering with our highly skilled team of physicians in treating orthopaedic and sports injuries that may be more acute. We are truly excited to welcome him to our team of experts, in order to help expand our orthopaedic services for the benefit of our patients,” he added.

“My goal is to ensure that my patients receive the best level of care possible,” said Dr Larsen. “This is achieved through developing personalised treatments where we can best address their issues. I look forward to the continued growth and development of the department and the services provided, and working with my colleagues to improve the lives of our patients in Cayman.”

The Orthopaedic Department at the HSA provides accessible care to its patients on island, encompassing services such as patient consultations, surgical and nonsurgical treatment options, education on preventative measures and rehabilitation treatments.

Patients requiring orthopedic services can make an appointment to see Dr Larsen or any other HSA specialists at 244-2530.

