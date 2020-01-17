Cayfest 2020 to celebrate local culture

(L-R) Angela Alfonso, Michelle Whitney and Michelle Augenstein preview their routine at the 2019 Red Sky at Night

(CNS Local Life): The Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s (CNCF) annual arts and culture festival, Cayfest, begins on 20 February and will showcase an eclectic mix of visual arts and crafts, music, theatre, dance, film, fashion design and cultural discussions. CNCF says that artisans, actors, comics, fashion designers, magicians, food vendors, singers, dancers, instrumentalists, musical groups, poets and storytellers who have not signed up yet to participate in this special event, there is still time to get involved.

The Red Sky at Night multicultural arts fair will be held on 29 February from 4pm to midnight on the grounds of the Harquail Theatre, and will include steel pan, fiddles and drums to DJs, dance troupes, storytelling and theatre.

There will also be dozens of booths with locally made art, crafts, jewellery, clothes and accessories on Thatch Walk, as well as local vendors in the Café Cayman area offering dishes such as Cayman style beef, fish rundown, stewed conch and lobster and desserts including pepper jelly, coconut treats, heavy cakes, ice cream and doughnuts. In addition, the Creative Kids area will provide supervised activities and specialty food for kids ages three to 12.

Vendor registration for Red Sky at Night closes on 31 January so there is still time for local artists and artisans to sign up to promote, sell or display their work. Food vendor spaces are available too. Groups can also join the Parade of Nations during Red Sky At Night. Every nation is welcome. Anyone who registers a group will receive $5 off each adult Red Sky ticket for the group.

Friday, 13 March is Dress for Culture Day, a fundraiser that celebrates Cayman’s multicultural community, when schools, businesses and individuals across the Cayman Islands are encouraged to creatively display their homeland pride and cultural attire on that day for a donation of $5 per adult and $3 per student. Funds raised go toward CNCF Young at Arts youth programmes.

To register and for more information email cncf@artscayman.org or call (345) 949-5477. Tickets for Red Sky At Night are $15 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under and $10 for seniors (65+) and students ages 13 to 17, and are available for purchase online now here. For more information about Cayfest, email cncf@artscayman.org, call 949.5477 or visit the CNCF website.

Category: Culture, Local News