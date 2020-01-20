NGO mentors girls for careers in finance

Model Selita Ebanks addresses high school girls at the GirlForce 100 event

(CNS Local Life): GirlForce 100, the flagship female youth mentoring initiative for 100 Women in Finance, recently launched its fourth year of operation with an introductory session to over 45 mentees at ArtNest Studio in the Cayman Islands.

Successful mentees from John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School gathered to learn about what the programme would offer for the 2020/2021 school year. Attendees were also treated to some inspiring words from guest speaker Selita Ebanks, international model, actress and producer. Ebanks spoke candidly to the mentees about her road to success, overcoming obstacles and the experiences that shaped her both personally and professionally throughout the course of her outstanding career.

Christina Bodden, 100 Women in Finance Global Association Board member and Partner at the Maples Group, welcomed the participants to the programme.

“100 Women in Finance is proud to launch GirlForce 100 for the 2020/2021 school year. 100 Women in Finance empowers women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. Our work inspires, equips and advocates for a new generation of female industry leaders. GirlForce 100 supports this mission by encouraging female students to enter careers in finance while providing them with the tools they need to succeed,” Bodden said.

She added, “The ethos behind GirlForce 100 is to bring together members of 100 Women in Finance and young women to help guide their career paths from school, through tertiary education and into the finance industry. We are excited to welcome another group of excited and motivated mentees from John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School and wish all the mentees success with their studies.”

GirlForce 100 has enhanced its offering through several strategic local partnerships, including the YMCA, the Cayman Islands Red Cross and the United College of the Cayman Islands.

Jenny Stuesser, YMCA Senior Programme Director, said, “The YMCA teambuilding programme is built on relationships and takes a unique approach to learning that’s fun and meaningful to participants. Through various icebreakers, group challenges and problem-solving activities we hope to help GirlForce 100 mentees build relationships and the confidence they need to develop overall leadership, teambuilding and communication skills. Partnering with GirlForce 100 provides us with the unique opportunity to work with and develop future leaders within our community and we look forward to being part of their leadership journey.”

During the launch session, mentees were invited to speak about their personal journey with GirlForce 100. Asia Bush, former Clifton Hunter student and winner of a 2019 essay competition, spoke about her experience in the programme.

“GirlForce to me symbolises empowered females who rise not just for themselves but for each other. GirlForce allows us to use our talents and abilities to move forward and build careers that better ourselves and the world around us, and we support each other in the process. GirlForce is you, me and the person next to you,” she said.

GirlForce 100 pairs local 100 Women in Finance members with girls ages 13-18, from John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School, who have indicated an interest in a career in finance and have demonstrated notable potential meriting their placement. Through mentorship, GirlForce 100 guides the mentees in the development and progression of their career paths leading them to success.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming part of GirlForce 100 please contact GirlForce@100women.org.

