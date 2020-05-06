Free webinar on supporting domestic violence survivors

The Alliance to End Domestic Violence, which comprises seven government and non-profit agencies, is holding a webinar on “How You Can Support People Who Are Experiencing Domestic Violence in the Cayman Islands” on Monday, 11 May 2020.

The 4 pm event is free with panellists from the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, the Family Resource Centre, The Department of Community Rehabilitation, the Department of Children and Family Services and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The webinar will share information on domestic violence in Cayman, the signs to look for in adults and children, and what community members can do to support people who may be experiencing domestic violence.

To register, please contact alliance@enddv.ky or follow this link https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s3phlV-rSACGmMNGHLjF2w

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News