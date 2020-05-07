Service of Thanksgiving for Mrs Leola Esterleen Ebanks

Mrs Leola Esterleen Ebanks

On Saturday, 9 May, a service of thanksgiving will be held to commemorate the life of former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Mrs Leola Esterleen Ebanks, known affectionately as “Mrs Esther”.

The streamlined version of the standard official funeral will follow a period of lying-in state at the Legislative Assembly on Friday, 8 May. Members of the public will not be able to attend the lying-in-state in person, due to the shelter-in-place provisions, but will be able to follow proceedings live on CIG TV and YouTube.

Then, the hearse carrying Mrs Ebanks will precede the Hon. Speaker, district representatives and family members on a final drive-through to mark her time served as representative of West Bay. Persons can listen to Radio Cayman for reference and are encouraged to stand in their doorways or yards to wave, but should be mindful of maintaining social distancing protocols.

The funeral service will then be held, for immediate family only, at 1 p.m. at the Church of God Chapel George Town on Academy Way on Saturday, 9 May with the interment to follow at the Garden of Eden Cemetery on Pedro Castle Road. The service will be aired live on CIG TV YouTube only; the full farewell proceedings will be available on CIG TV from next week.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects by signing an official book of condolence via http://boddenfuneralservices.com/condolences.php.

Related

Category: Community, Local News