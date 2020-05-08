Commemorating Red Cross Day

Around the world on 8 May, Red Cross, Red Crescent and Red Crystal Societies are celebrating World Red Cross Day. The day, which marks the birthday of the movement’s founder and winner of the first Nobel Peace Prize, Henri Dunant, has been observed annually throughout the world since 1948. There are almost 97 million members and also many volunteers from the Red Crescent as well as the Red Cross. They are honored to provide relief to people worldwide in 170 nations.

Here in Cayman, the month of May is observed as Red Cross Month and the Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) commemorates it by enhancing its programme community activities, which are grouped into four main core areas: promoting humanitarian principles and values, disaster response, disaster preparedness, health and care in the community.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we dedicate this day to the hundreds of Cayman Island Red Cross volunteers who are assisting the community in its time of need. Over 300 volunteers joined the COVID-19 National Volunteer Response formed by the CIRC to assist various government agencies and other service organisations.

Our volunteers are currently deployed at the HSA, government isolation facilities and the Travel Hotline. With the help of over a 100 volunteers, the CIRC has also manufactured 4,000 face masks to help protect front-line workers. The Cayman Island Red Cross shelter has also opened its doors to the Blood Bank, providing it with a comfortable and safe environment for donors.

“Around the world there are over 115 million people who give their time, skills, blood, sweat and tears to help assist the most vulnerable and empower their community,” said CIRC Director Jondo Obi. “We are a voluntary service humanitarian organisation unlike any other, and everything that we do, here and abroad, is because everyday citizens believe in the power of humanity and act on that belief,” she added.

The Cayman Islands Red Cross is open to all and always welcomes volunteers. To learn more, email the Volunteer and Resources Manager on vrm@redcross.org.ky

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News