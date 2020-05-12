Webinar session on moving business online

In response to COVID-19, a number of businesses have transitioned from brick and mortar to online businesses. Many of them have saved their business in the process.

The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD), in the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, will continue its webinar series by focusing on online businesses on Thursday, May 14, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The session titled, “Moving Your Business Online”, will cover topics such as Evaluating Business Models, Going the E-Commerce Route, Assisting Clients and Customers with the Transition of Your Business and Online Business Safety.

To join the webinar via Zoom, interested persons can register at https://gov-ky.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMuf-Crqz8jG9XoKbZJl6OgO7XyClpgszvR.

The webinar will be hosted by CICBD in partnership with John C. Bodden and Megan Ritch of Cayman Aisles Web Services (CAWS). CAWS provides online retail, service, event and fundraising/crowdfunding options to local businesses and organisations through its website, and ecommerce platforms.

The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development was opened in March this year to provide support to businesses across the Islands especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News