The Department of Counselling Services’ Family Resource Centre (FRC) is hosting a Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme (DVITP) Monday, 25 May to Friday, 29 May, 8.30am to 1pm.

The live webcasts training is a free certification course for frontline professionals who interface with survivors, perpetrators and families impacted by domestic violence.

The training will provide attendees with knowledge and skills to identify, respond and intervene effectively in a trauma-sensitive manner.

To register, or for further details about this course, please contact the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.

