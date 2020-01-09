Garden Club hosts Family Fun Day at Botanic Park

The Garden Club of Grand Cayman invites the public to its annual Family Fun Day held at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park on Sunday, 26 January, from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

This fundraising event is organised annually by the Garden Club and aims to encourage residents to visit and experience the Park’s offerings while raising funds for and increasing awareness of the Children’s Garden (currently under development).

The Fun Day hosts activities for the whole family including craft making, games, live music and a magic show. Raffle tickets, food, drinks, treats and select plants will also be on sale.

Admission is only $5.00 for adults while the fee for children 12 and under is only $1.00.

For information on the event, or to plan your media visit contact Park Manager, John Lawrus on manager@botanic-park.ky , TAB Marketing Coordinator, Mona Meade on marketing@tab.ky or Garden Club member Jill Wood on vjwood@icloud.com.

Related

Category: Notice Board