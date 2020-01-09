East End cook wins Gimistory Fish Fry Competition

Virginia ‘Auntie V’ Foster Entertains At Gimistory 2019

(CNS): Georgette Rankine from East End has been crowned champion of the Gimistory Fish Fry Competition. The contest was part of the 2019 Gimistory International Storytelling Festival, presented by Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF), which took place from 29 November until 7 December 2019 at beaches and parks on all three islands. Each venue featured a local representative who showcased traditional preparation of fish and fritters.

Vendors with experience serving high volumes of customers efficiently and with proven experience in preparing and serving traditional Caymanian fried fish and fritters were invited to submit applications to be a part of the Gimistory event. Participants were judged on the overall taste and texture of their dish, as well as their use of the caboose.

“The fish fry plays an important role in contributing to the full cultural experience that is Gimistory. Attendees had their ears tickled by the musings of the first-class storytellers and their bellies filled with a delicious, local culinary delight. It was a celebration of everything that is traditionally Cayman and a perfect way to usher in the Christmas holiday season,” said CNCF Managing Director Marcia Muttoo.

For her top-notch fish and fritter frying efforts, Rankine received an engraved plate as well as a complimentary booth at the 2020 Red Sky at Night Multicultural Arts Festival which takes place on 29 February.

For more information about CNCF programmes and events call 949.5477 or email cncf@artscayman.org.

Related

Category: Arts, Culture, Local News, Performing Arts