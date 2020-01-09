Law students learn effects of Brexit on Cayman

Laura Panades teaches law class at UCCI

(CNS Local Life): Students at the Truman Bodden Law School had the opportunity to learn more about the causes and consequences of the UK’s imminent exit from the European Union, known as Brexit, during a special lecture given by Laura Panades.

The EU is a group of 28 countries that operates as a cohesive economic and political block. However, in a referendum held in June 2016, the UK narrowly voted to leave the European Union, which led to divisive political wrangling and stagnation for three years, two general elections and two changes in the country’s leadership.

However, with the Conservative Party’s clear win in the December 2019 elections, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of the architects of the pro-Brexit campaign, in a very strong position, UK lawmakers voted on Thursday to approve legislation that will allow Britain to leave the European Union on 31 January.

According to a release from the UCCI, Panades’ lecture raised concerns about the uncertain impact Brexit will have on the Cayman Islands. She anticipated a generally negative effect on Cayman because of changing rules regarding financial aid, access to the EU’s financial markets and international trade.

Panades also explained how Brexit would affect local students who study EU law as a core final-year module in the law school’s law degree programme.

The special Brexit lecture welcomed all TBLS students studying any of the three degrees the law school offers: the undergraduate law degree, the Professional Practice Course and the International Finance postgraduate degree.

Students took part in engaging activities, recreating the 2016 referendum debate and discussing the results of the 12 December General Election.

TBLS Director Mitchell Davies said, “The high participation we saw from students attending this lecture shows how important it is for our students to keep on top of developing legal events. Staff initiatives like this lecture are strongly encouraged as a sign of our commitment to providing quality legal education in the Cayman Islands.”

Panades said, “As the module leader for European Union law, students often ask how the subject affects them in the Cayman Islands. This lecture was a great opportunity to answer that question. I look forward to exploring the topic further in future special lectures.”

Related

Category: Education, Local News