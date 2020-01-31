Road closure for Cross Island Relay, 2 Feb

South Church Street will be closed between Thompson Drive and Antoinette Avenue from 6:00am to 11:00am on Sunday, 2 February, to facilitate the end point of the Cross Island Relay.

Hosted by the Cayman Islands Hash House Harriers, the relay will begin near Colliers Public Beach in East End, and travel west along Austin Conolly Drive, Sea View Road, Bodden Town Road, Shamrock Road, South Sound Road and South Church Street, ending at Smith’s Barcadere. Motorists traveling in these areas on Sunday morning are asked to exercise caution.

