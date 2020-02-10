Leak Detection – Shamrock Road

Water Authority – Cayman will be conducting leak detection work along Shamrock Rock, between Poindexter Rd and Spotts Newlands Rd, from 11:00pm, Tuesday 11 February – 5:00am, Wednesday 12 February. Customers who live in the area may experience service interruption during this period.

The Water Authority appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers and the public as it undertakes these works, and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

