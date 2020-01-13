Safety Advisory re drones

There have been an increasing number of sightings of small unmanned aircraft (drones) reported in the vicinity of Owen Roberts International Airport. On Thursday, 9 January, a disabled drone was found within the perimeter of the airport very near to the runway and its operation in such close proximity to arriving and departing aircraft is both illegal and extremely irresponsible.

The general public is reminded that in the interests of aviation safety, it is prohibited to fly any form of unmanned aircraft within three nautical miles of ORIA or Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac.

This prohibition is in place to protect arriving and departing aircraft during the critical stages of their flight when a collision with, or the ingestion of, a foreign object has the potential for very serious consequences.

This prohibition is supported by Article 176 of the Air Navigation (Overseas Territories) Order 2013 (as amended).

Article 176 – Endangering Safety of Aircraft

“A person must not recklessly or negligently act in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or any person in the aircraft.”

Any person who contravenes Article 176 may be guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding CI$5,000 and on conviction on indictment to a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both.

The public is requested to report any drone activity within the vicinity of either airport to the Airport Operation Command Centre on 1 (345) 244 5835.

Her Majesty’s Prison Northward

The public’s attention is also drawn to the prohibition of drone operations within 1 nautical mile of Her Majesty’s Prison Northward.

