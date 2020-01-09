UWC opens 2020 applications for Cayman students

UWC Red Cross Nordic scholars on an excursion

Current and recent UWC Cayman scholars (L-R) Ayanna Davis-Eden (UWC Thailand), Fenna Madison (UWC ISAK Japan) Aleigha General (Li Po Chun UWC), Mark Plowright (UWC Adriatic), Haley Willkom (UWC Adriatic ’17), Julian Menkó (UWC-USA ’18), Chanelle Scott (Li Po Chun UWC ’18) and Tyleisha Galbraith (Pearson College UWC ’15)

(CNS Local Life): UWC Cayman Islands, the local national committee of the global educational movement, is seeking applicants for its 2020 selection process, which begins with a written application due Monday, 10 February.

Since 1962, the mission of the United World Colleges has been to bring young people together from diverse backgrounds and use education as a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future.

This unique educational opportunity to complete secondary studies overseas is available to high-achieving Caymanian students who will be 16 or 17 years old on 1 September 2020 and have a passion for the UWC mission and values.

Over 155 national committees and selection contacts operate around the world, selecting hundreds of young people each year to attend one of 18 prestigious colleges across five continents.

Five Caymanians are currently enrolled across five different UWC colleges in the USA, Italy, Japan, China and Thailand. Of these colleges, Japan and Thailand are newer to the movement and these are the first Caymanians to attend each. In previous years, our scholars have attended various others in countries such as Canada, Wales, Swaziland (now eSwatini) and India.

Commenting on this year’s recruitment process, UWC Cayman Islands Student Coordinator Tyleisha Galbraith (Pearson College UWC ’15) stated, “We have been in contact with secondary schools to offer presentations to students who meet the admission criteria. We have had a lot of interest and look forward to receiving applications from qualified students.”

Founded in 1984, the local national committee has selected over 70 Caymanian students to participate in the two-year pre-university programme and supported them with scholarship funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

UWC colleges offer the rigorous International Baccalaureate Diploma, one of the most widely recognised and highly regarded secondary qualifications in the world. After graduation, scholars remain committed to the UWC ideals of peace and justice and often go on to top universities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, pursuing a variety of educational and career paths.

Galbraith added, “UWC is a life-changing opportunity that encourages students to expand their goals for the future. Many applications are submitted each year and we are always moved by how motivated, creative and passionate these young Caymanians are.”

In relation to non-Caymanian applicants, contact details for all national committees can be found online at here and students are encouraged to reach out to UWC Cayman Islands for assistance with alternative application procedures.

In order to ensure selection is based entirely on merit and that this opportunity is available to as many deserving young people as possible, families are expected to contribute according to their means to the costs of a UWC education. Funding is awarded to successful students by the national committee to meet all financial need, considering not only school fees but also travel and other expenses.

Scholarships are funded by donations from local individuals, companies, foundations and other organisations, including long-standing major supporters Maples and Calder and the Aall Foundation. The national committee also carries out fundraising activities.

For the application and more information students can visit the UWC website here or contact the national committee at uwccaymanislands@gmail.com. UWC Cayman Islands is also on Facebook here.

