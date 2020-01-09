Girl Power Cayman focuses on higher education

Girl Power Cayman visits UCCI

(CNS Local Life): A non-profit organisation that aims to inspire, nurture and empower young women in the Cayman Islands visited the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) on 4 January to learn about tertiary education.

Members of Girl Power Cayman were welcomed by UCCI President Dr Stacy McAfee and Admissions Manager Camile Angel, who introduced them to UCCI’s various programmes of study, information about the different scholarships available, and what steps to take to enroll at UCCI.

The young members toured the campus, experienced a day in the life of an UCCI student and had the opportunity to interact with some of the faculty and staff.

“We hope that Girl Power Cayman members consider UCCI to continue their professional education and workforce training programmes. We are equipped to assist students at any chapter of their story,” Dr McAfee said.

“The seminar at UCCI was very informative and insightful. We truly appreciate Ms Stacy and Ms Camille for educating us on scholarships, applying to university and all about programs at UCCI. Many of our Girl Power participants are now thinking about university and applying for scholarships, so this was a much needed and timely discussion,” said Pamela Small of Girl Power Cayman.

UCCI offers dual diplomas to students who wish to obtain the local degree in addition to US and UK accredited degrees, respectively. If you are interested in starting your success story at UCCI, visit our website at ucci.edu.ky or

For more information on Girl Power email girlpowercayman@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page Anyone interested can learn more about UCCI by visiting the university website, or set up an appointment with the admissions team by calling 623-0567.

