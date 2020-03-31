CAL ticket offices now closed due to curfew

30/03/2020

Due to the national “Shelter In Place” soft curfew currently imposed by the Cayman Islands Government, all Cayman Airways Ticket Offices are temporarily closed until further notice. Customers are asked to make any new bookings online on the Cayman Airways website.

For emergency matters, customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations/Customer Service on 949-2311 between the hours of 10am – 3pm, Monday through Friday. 

Alternatively, customers may email reshelp@caymanairways.net, but please expect a longer than usual response time.

Customers who booked tickets with local travel agents are asked to contact them directly for assistance.

To stay informed about the airline’s latest operational updates, visit www.caymanairways.com/coronavirus.

We thank our valued customers for their patience and understanding during this time, and encourage everyone to stay safe.

