Port Authority notice for the collection of cargo

The Port Authority wishes to advise the public that due to space limitations it will issue an exemption letter to allow persons that have imported cargo to clear and collect their goods. The exemption letter will be for a specified date and time and is valid only for the collection of cargo.

To request an exemption letter persons that have imported goods are asked to call the Port Authority Billing Office on 949 2055 or 914 3789 or 914 3786 or email exemptions@caymanport.ky

The Port Authority further advises that social distancing must be practiced at all times when collecting cargo, which means keeping at least 6ft or 2 metres away from other people.

Joseph Woods, Acting Port Director

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News