OfReg’s operational changes in response to COVID-19

In an effort to protect the health, safety and well-being of our customers and staff from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has activated its business continuity plan to continue to provide services to our stakeholders.

This action is in line with the Government’s overall strategy and supports the global initiative to practice ‘social distancing’ in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. OfReg’s staff will be working remotely to provide necessary regulatory support to all stakeholders, and to remain responsive to the changing environment while remaining compliant with Government’s policy directives and initiatives during this unprecedented time.

The following temporary measures have been put in place:

All walk in services have been suspended, however outside of the curfew periods, documents can be dropped in a secured drop box in the Office lobby. These documents will be in quarantine for a minimum of 36 hours before review.

Licence processing can be facilitated online by visiting our website. www.Ofreg.ky

Requests for appointments are being managed by each division, as most appointments will be served remotely.

Field inspection have been suspended.

OfReg endeavors to continue to provide services and support to the fullest extent possible, recognizing the novelty and unpredictability of the situation to the Cayman Islands and the world over and encourages all to abide by the advice provided by the relevant authorities.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to the below contact details:

General office contact 946-4282 or by emailing info@ofreg.ky.

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News