CIGOUK focuses on Caymanians in the UK

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced updated measures to be taken to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus in the UK. These measures are to reduce further spread of the virus in the UK to protect the people and the National Health Service.

The announcements include strict lockdown rules across the UK for three weeks. You will only be able to leave your accommodation for the following reasons:

Shopping for necessities

Once a day for exercise

Medical need or providing care,

Travelling to or from work only if absolutely necessary essential work (if you are unable to perform the work at home).

All non-essential shops are closing, excluded are food shops, pharmacies, corner shops, hardware stores, petrol stations, pet shops, post offices, banks, newsagents and shops inside hospitals.

Parks will stay open, but gyms including outdoor gyms, play-parks, kiosks, all places of worship except for funerals will close. All gatherings of more than two people are to be banned except for members of your own family. These measures are in place for three weeks.

Over the last two weeks, the CIGO-UK has been attending to the questions and concerns of overseas Caymanians including providing general advice, guidance and updates for those contemplating whether to remain in the UK and assisting with travel arrangements for those who determined to leave the UK prior to the Cayman Islands airport closing Sunday, 22 March.

Officers from CIGO-UK also went to Heathrow airport, or were standing by remotely, to monitor the check-in process for the last flight to Cayman in case any consular services issues arose.

The Office now turns its attention fully to those Caymanians remaining in the UK and is working closely with Cayman Connection UK in order to not only disseminate messages and to ensure Caymanians know where they can go for information and support, but also to develop a virtual community of support and togetherness during this time of restricted physical gathering.

“The enhanced UK measures mean that now more than ever, Caymanians who stayed in the UK may feel isolated and even further from home and family and this is following a very difficult decision not to return. We want to ensure that remaining Caymanians do not feel like they have nowhere to turn. We are encouraging Caymanians remaining in the UK to register with a new online portal developed specifically for those who did not return home. We are working with networks and individuals and will join community zoom calls and initiatives to help Caymanians to feel more engaged with the virtual Cayman community overseas.”

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News