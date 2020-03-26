District Administration closures COVID-19

A number of government services on Cayman Brac are now closed. A dropbox has been placed outside the administration building for people wishing to drop off applications or other documents for various departments. The public is encouraged to utilize the Government E-Services portal here and other government online services where possible. The services that are closed are:

  • District Commissioner’s Administrative Office
  • Public Works
  • Treasury and Vehicle Licensing
  • Cayman Brac Day Care Centre
  • Cayman Brac Museum
  • Free Island/Nature Tours provided by District Administration.
  • All bookings for the Aston Rutty Centre with the exception of Summary Court
  • Community and 25M SC Pools

For emergencies please contact the District Commissioner on 916-3644 or Deputy District Commissioner on 916-3478.

