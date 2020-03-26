District Administration closures COVID-19
A number of government services on Cayman Brac are now closed. A dropbox has been placed outside the administration building for people wishing to drop off applications or other documents for various departments. The public is encouraged to utilize the Government E-Services portal here and other government online services where possible. The services that are closed are:
- District Commissioner’s Administrative Office
- Public Works
- Treasury and Vehicle Licensing
- Cayman Brac Day Care Centre
- Cayman Brac Museum
- Free Island/Nature Tours provided by District Administration.
- All bookings for the Aston Rutty Centre with the exception of Summary Court
- Community and 25M SC Pools
For emergencies please contact the District Commissioner on 916-3644 or Deputy District Commissioner on 916-3478.
