District Administration closures COVID-19

A number of government services on Cayman Brac are now closed. A dropbox has been placed outside the administration building for people wishing to drop off applications or other documents for various departments. The public is encouraged to utilize the Government E-Services portal here and other government online services where possible. The services that are closed are:

District Commissioner’s Administrative Office

Public Works

Treasury and Vehicle Licensing

Cayman Brac Day Care Centre

Cayman Brac Museum

Free Island/Nature Tours provided by District Administration.

All bookings for the Aston Rutty Centre with the exception of Summary Court

Community and 25M SC Pools

For emergencies please contact the District Commissioner on 916-3644 or Deputy District Commissioner on 916-3478.

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News