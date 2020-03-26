NAU reduces client-facing opening hours

The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) has amended its customer-facing office hours with immediate effect, as a means of supporting social distancing and the government’s enhanced COVID-19 containment measures.

Until further notice, the unit’s Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac offices will be closed all-day on Fridays with opening hours from 8.30am to 1pm Mondays to Thursdays.

People are, however, encouraged to continue contacting the NAU via email at NAUInfo@gov.ky to send supporting documents, ask questions and process new and ongoing client work. Alternatively, they can call the NAU on 946-0024 (Grand Cayman) and 948-8758 (Cayman Brac).

During this time, the NAU asks families and friends to support those who wish to access the unit’s assistance but who are without the means to email documents.

The NAU continues to offer its full range of services. Given its increased workload however it asks for the public to be patient. All queries will be answered in due course and all efforts will be made to process services in a timely manner. (GIS)

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News