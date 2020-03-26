DCFS provides additional numbers

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is providing the following non-emergency numbers for weekdays, 8.30am to 5pm: 925-5120 or 926-6853 (Grand Cayman) and 929-7932 (Cayman Brac). DCFS staff are working remotely from home as of Wednesday, 25 March. The new arrangement is in keeping with government procedures to limit the impact of coronavirus throughout the Cayman Islands.

During this time the department’s dedicated social work and administrative staff will provide critical services. These services can be accessed via an on-call system through dcfs@gov.ky.

Critical services include child protection work undertaken by the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (M.A.S.H), which can be contacted on 1-800-534-2273 or 945-0545 and Mash@gov.ky and the protection of the elderly via dcfselderlyservices@gov.ky.

For emergencies, please call 911.

All social workers are providing their cell phone numbers to clients so that they can monitor cases.

The DCFS residential facilities continue to work with a full staffing complements.

