Grocery stores and supermarkets will re-open on Saturday, 28 March, in line with the “soft curfew” hours of 5am to 7pm. The hard curfew hours of 7pm to 5am will remain for the next ten days. Non-essential persons flouting the curfew will be punished to the full extent of the Police Law.

Supermarket hours in the curfew period are as follows:

Cost-u-Less

8am-6pm, Monday through Saturday

Dedicated shopping hour for vulnerable: 7am to 8am

Fosters

6am-6pm, Monday through Saturday

Dedicated shopping hour for vulnerable: 6am-7am

Hurleys

9am – 6pm for the general public

Dedicated shopping for elderly/vulnerable, HSA staff and first responders: 7am- 9am

Kirk Market

6am-6pm, Monday-Saturday, for the duration of the curfew

Dedicated shopping lanes for elderly/vulnerable individuals

RCIPS will be working collaboratively with the supermarkets during their opening hours on Saturday to ensure smooth operations throughout the day. Store hours include early hours for vulnerable individuals and/or other accommodations.

Supermarkets assure the public that food supplies are not running short. Only essential trips by one member of the household should be considered, and children should stay home. Supermarkets are undertaking other specific measures to ensure a healthy shopping environment.

