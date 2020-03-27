HSA pharmacy and clinic hours during soft curfew

The Health Services Authority will reopen clinics and full pharmacy services tomorrow, Saturday 28 March, in line with government’s latest soft curfew/shelter-in-place provisions. See hours below:

Cayman Islands Hospital Pharmacy

Monday – Friday 7:00am – 5:30pm

Saturday – Sunday 8:00am – 5:30pm

Faith Hospital Pharmacy

Monday – Friday 8:30am – 5:00pm

Flu Clinic

Cayman Islands Hospital, Daily 8:00am – 4:00pm

Faith Hospital, Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm

Acute Care (walk-in) clinic in the George Town General Practice Building

Monday – Friday 7:30am – 5:00pm

Saturday 8:30am – 4:00pm

District Health Centres & Pharmacies

All evening General Practice clinics have been cancelled. Patients in the Districts will be contacted to reschedule.

Bodden Town

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 8:30am – 5:00pm

Saturday: 8:30am – 12:00pm

West Bay

Monday – Friday: 8:30am – 5:00pm

Saturday: 8:30am – 12:00pm

North Side, East End and Little Cayman Clinic hours remain unchanged.

In order to protect our patients and minimise potential exposure, patients are reminded to remain at home where possible, and to only seek medical attention for urgent needs.

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please contact your private general health practitioner or call the HSA Flu Hotline 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077 or email flu@hsa.ky before leaving your home. You will receive advice over the phone to guide on what the next steps are (stay at home or come to the Flu Clinic, etc).

If you need emergency medical attention, HSA’s Accident & Emergency Department remains open 24/7.

Full more information on opening hours please visit https://www.hsa.ky/temporary-closures/

