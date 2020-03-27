Mobile users to access gov.ky resources for free

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has arranged with the mobile service providers to enable users to access gov.ky resources for free in an effort to protect the health, safety and well-being of our customers and staff from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

During the pandemic, residents need access to accurate, official information on regulations, restrictions, business closures, curfew times and other matters. The government provides regular updates on the crisis via their website and dedicated crisis portal here.

It should be noted that during these trying times, there will be no data charges for mobile customers who use their mobile phones to access http://www.gov.ky/coronavirus

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to any of the below contact details:

General office – info@ofreg.ky

Consumer Complaints – complaints@ofreg.ky

Ship, Aircraft & Misc. Licencing Matters – licencing@ofreg.ky

Consultations and Determinations Matters – consultations@ofreg.ky

KY Domain Enquiries – kyadmin@ofreg.ky

FOI Matters – foi@ofreg.ky

fuels@ofreg.ky

You can also contact the Consumer Affairs and Public Education Manager, Daniel Lee at Daniel.lee@ofreg.ky

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News