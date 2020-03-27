PACI Cargo Distribution Centre Warehouse open

The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands reports that the Cargo Distribution Centre Warehouse is now full. It is open tomorrow from 8:30am to noon for anyone who has cargo cleared and ready to collect from the Cargo Distribution Centre.

The facility will stay open until the last customer is served. Clients are asked to follow the directions given by security regarding social distancing at both the billing office and the cargo distribution centre.

