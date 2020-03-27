PACI Cargo Distribution Centre Warehouse open

| 27/03/2020 | 0 Comments

The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands reports that the Cargo Distribution Centre Warehouse is now full. It is open tomorrow from 8:30am to noon for anyone who has cargo cleared and ready to collect from the Cargo Distribution Centre.

The facility will stay open until the last customer is served. Clients are asked to follow the directions given by security regarding social distancing at both the billing office and the cargo distribution centre.

Tags:

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News

You can comment anonymously. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX