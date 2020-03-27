Cayman Water Office Closure

In light of the recent developments regarding the management of the spread of COVID-19 in the Island, Cayman Water Company continues to do its part to help prevent its spread. Our offices at Regatta Office Park, Windward 3, 4th Floor will continue to be closed to the public from March 30, 2020 until further notice.

Customers who experience service interruption should call our hotline 945-4347. Our Customer Service staff may be contacted by email at service@cwco.com.

We also urge all customers to pay their bills through one of the many alternative methods we have set up for bill payment so as to avoid visiting our offices as far as possible.

Setup online payment by visiting https://caymanwater.com and registering for MyAccount portal access.

Pay by telephone by dialing 945-4277

Online banking

Check payments are accepted in our drop box located outside the Customer Service door. (Access to the building will be limited while ‘Shelter in Place” requirements are in effect.)

As an essential service, Cayman Water is committed to provide you with a safe and reliable source of water through this crisis. We appreciate your patience during this time as we make the necessary adjustments to put everyone’s safety first.

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News